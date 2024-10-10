After users accusation, YouTube comes out clean regarding hiding the ad skip button

YouTube is the go-to video streaming platform for billions worldwide. While there is a huge chunk of people paying for Premium subscriptions to skip ads, there are millions who still prefer watching ads to enjoy YouTube content for free.

You usually get the option to skip an ad after a few seconds and continue watching your video. However, some users have accused YouTube of deliberately hiding the ad skip button, forcing them to watch the full ad.

Some users have pointed out that YouTube is obstructing the ad skip button with black rectangles. YouTube has finally responded to the allegations. In a statement released to The Verge, YouTube spokesperson Oluwa Falodun denied the accusations against the company.

Falodun said that the company isn't removing the skip ad button, but changing a few elements of how ads are displayed on the platform. As per Falodun, "YouTube is not hiding the skip button. On skippable ads, the button appears after 5 seconds into playback, as always."

Speaking on the changes that the video streaming platform is considering, Falodun said that YouTube is "reducing elements on the ads player so that viewers can engage more deeply with the ad through a cleaner experience." Adding further, the spokesperson said, "users on both desktop and mobile may also see the countdown timer to skip an ad “appear as a progress bar on the bottom of the screen."

While YouTube is bombarding viewers with ads, even when pausing a video, the company is intensifying its fight against ad-blockers. Although YouTube wants people to see ads, for now, it doesn't appear that the company will remove the skip ad button entirely.

But if you are done with watching ads every few seconds when watching your favorite content on YouTube, you can consider subscribing to YouTube Premium. However, the company recently hiked the prices of the subscription, making it a hurdle for average users who may not want to shell out money just for skipping ads.