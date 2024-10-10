Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series will receive seven years of security updates 'quarterly'

Samsung recently took the wraps off its premium Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S10 series. The flagship tablet lineup only includes two models: the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. This year, Samsung ditched the entry-level Galaxy Tab S10 to encourage customers to purchase already available affordable tablets such as the Galaxy Tab A and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE from last year.

The tablets come with all the bells and whistles expected to be introduced with flagship tablets. Samsung also announced seven years of software updates for the Galaxy Tab S10 series. However, the latest update to the software update schedule suggests that the seven years of software updates for the Galaxy Tab S10 series will arrive every three months.

With seven years of software updates, it is confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Tab S10 Ultra will pick up seven versions of Android and seven years of security updates, which is quite a feat considering no other Android tablet brand offers such long-term software support.

Since the tablets run on Android 14 out of the box, they are eligible to receive updates till Android 21. According to the software update schedule, Samsung has placed the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on the "Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates" list. This list includes devices that are eligible to receive security updates quarterly, i.e., every three months.

This means that the tablets will pick up new security updates every three months and not every month. If you have been a previous Galaxy Tab S-series tablet user then it shouldn't be as surprising as first-time users, since this is how Samsung treated previous Galaxy Tab S series tablets.

It is a bit disappointing to see Samsung treating its flagship tablet lineup this way, while on the other hand, it offers monthly security updates to its flagship Android smartphones.