Alleged Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge battery and thickness revealed

Earlier, it was revealed that Samsung is planning to make the Galaxy S26 Edge slimmer than this year's model. The current model, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is already thin, measuring just 5.85mm, but the S26 Edge is rumored to trim down its thickness. It was also suggested that the Galaxy S26 Edge could come with a bigger battery than the 3,900 mAh battery on the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Though one leak suggested that the battery capacity could be 4,078 mAh, reliable leaker IceUniverse appears to have sources claiming otherwise. Notably, the battery on the Galaxy S26 Edge is expected to be bigger than what was previously tipped, and possibly coming in at 4,200 mAh.

Galaxy S26 Edge 5.5mm 4200mAh — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) August 6, 2025

It could be really interesting to see Samsung packing a bigger battery, because one of the few criticisms that the Galaxy S25 Edge received was for the mediocre battery. While battery life is also dependent on how well Samsung optimizes the apps and other features, a few extra bits of juice won't hurt.

Coming back to the thickness, the Galaxy S26 Edge could measure just 5.5mm. If true, then this would be the same thickness as the rumored Apple iPhone 17 Air, which is also tipped to measure 5.5mm. Dummy units of the iPhone 17 Air have also appeared, showing off the ultra-slim design. Samsung might be quite curious to at least stay in line in the slimmest phone race, as this year's model will leave the company behind, if the Apple iPhone 17 Air is a thing.

Next year's S26 lineup is expected to get a big shakeup, as Samsung could merge the standard and models and introduce a Galaxy S26 Pro. So, in 2026, we may get the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.