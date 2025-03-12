The iPhone 17 Air alleged to be 9.5mm thick, including the camera hump

The iPhone family is all set to get a new member this year, and it's not the mini. The iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to be Apple's slimmest iPhone ever, is expected to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Some leaks are suggesting varying thicknesses for the phone, a reliable tipster has shared some specific details.

Recently, CAD-based renders of the entire iPhone 17 lineup were leaked, in which the highlighting part was the camera module. Apart from the standard iPhone 17, all the other iPhones in the lineup were shown to sport a completely new camera module on the back.

A few days ago, reliable leaker IceUniverse on Weibo, suggested that apart from the thickness, both the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature the same overall dimensions. Now, the leaker claims that the camera hump on the iPhone 17 Air is 4mm thick and the device itself is 9.5mm thick including the camera array. For context, the iPhone 17 Pro Max measures 8.25mm without the camera hump.

image via Weibo

Based on the available information about thickness, the alleged iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5mm thin, as opposed to previous rumors that claimed a 6.25mm thickness. And the iPhone 17 Air will measure 9.5mm thick with the camera hump on the back, which is expected to feature a single camera, supposedly a 48MP shooter, which is the same as the one on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Also, if both the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air share the same dimensions, then the latter will likely rock a 6.55-inch display. Apple is also expected to shift over to in-house Wi-Fi chips. IceUniverse has been pretty solid in their previous claims. But for now, we would suggest you take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.