Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge to pack a bigger battery, S26 Pro to follow suit

New details about the next year's Galaxy S26 lineup are already popping up in plenty. Recently, it was revealed that Samsung could introduce the fastest charging in the company's history with the S26 Ultra. Reports suggested that it may support 60W fast charging and come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The S26 Ultra is also tipped to be slimmer, lighter, and bigger than the S25 Ultra. Similar details about the Galaxy S26 Edge have also been tipped, with claims that Samsung could make next year's Edge significantly slimmer than the S25 Edge. That's not all. The S26 Edge is also expected to pack a bigger battery despite being slimmer than this year's S25 Edge.

Now, the Dutch website GalaxyClub.nl has shared some exciting information about two of the Galaxy S26 series models. Notably, Samsung is speculated to introduce a bigger battery inside the Galaxy S26 Pro. It is worth mentioning that ongoing rumors are suggesting Samsung could merge the standard Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus models into a single model, the Galaxy S26 Pro.

This means that the Galaxy S26 series will include the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. Based on the leak, the S26 Pro will feature a 4,175 mAh battery, which will be marketed as 4,300 mAh. If true, this will be a leap from 4,000 mAh on the base Galaxy S25, which the Pro is expected to replace.

On the other hand, the leak also suggests that the Galaxy S26 Edge could get a 4,078 mAh battery. Though it isn't anything significant, it is better than the mediocre 3,900 mAh battery on the current Edge model.

For now, the charging speeds for both models are under wraps. Since this isn't official information, we would suggest you take it with a huge grain of salt. We will see more development in this regard as we inch closer to launch.