Amazon allegedly warns it'll "terminate" your account for screenshotting Prime Video

If you are an Amazon Prime Video customer, then you may have to think twice before proceeding to take a screenshot. That is because Amazon has allegedly put up a new banner that will now warn users about the repercussions of taking screenshots.

The banner purportedly states that "attempting to take screenshots can result in account termination". The language is slightly unclear as to whether taking the screenshots itself is the only check for the account termination. Prime already blocks them so maybe this is the next evolution.

The screenshot was shared by a Reddit user biebrforro on the r/Piracy subreddit, and the user claims it was on Amazon Prime Video. However, it is unclear if the screenshot is indeed real or fake as there appear to be no other reports of this. Making images like these using AI tools is relatively simple these days and it may simply be an attempt to troll or gain Reddit karma points.

It could also mean that the pop-up has not rolled out to everyone yet or that it's only specific to some geo-locations. Here is what it states:

Get started We reserve the right to remove this film from our platform at any time without prior notice. Some scenes may have been edited to reflect current sensibilites. Attempting to take screenshots can result in account termination.

The "Get started" implies that this new pop-up appeared right when the user was about to start watching a film.

As you can see, the supposed new caution banner not only warns against potential piracy attempts but has also added that the streaming giant has the right to remove any film from its Prime Video platform and that there will be no prior notice about it.

Besides that, it also claims that some of the scenes in the movies and shows may be edited to "reflect current sensibilites." We wonder if Amazon will have a way to disclose which of the scenes will be altered.

One has to wonder though about how this user took the screenshot of the warning banner itself if indeed such a thing exists now. Assuming the report is true, this implies that the alleged new anti-piracy technology here put forth by Amazon only applies during the actual video playback, or maybe the tech has not been implemented yet.

Source: biebrforro (Reddit)