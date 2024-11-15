Amazon Prime Video to get 150+ PBS channels including PBS Kids

Amazon and PBS (Public Broadcasting Service) have struck a deal to bring over 150 channels to Prime Video. PBS local station channels, including the PBS KIDS Channel, will be available from Prime Video's "Watch for Free" section as ad-free offerings.

Additionally, Prime Video will also be the home for PBD Distributions' (PBSd) two free ad-supported streaming service (FAST) channels, PBS Drama and PBS Documentaries. These two free channels will be launching on November 26 and will remain exclusive to Prime Video for a brief period. There is also a "pop-up" FAST channel in the pipeline, which will stream select PBS classic shows such as Reading Rainbow.

PBS rates this collaboration with Amazon Prime Video as a significant milestone for the company since it comes at a time when two out of three US viewers use the FAST platform. PBS Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Ira Rubenstein said, "It’s part of the PBS commitment to make trusted content available to all households across as many platforms as possible. We thank Amazon for giving PBS Member Stations a new and exciting way to grow their digital footprint while engaging with audiences old and new."

Amazon has been working towards expanding its FAST channel service on Prime Video. However, it came at a time just days after Amazon announced the shutdown of its own FAST platform, Freevee. All of Freevee's content is now available on Prime Video.

PBS local and national programming will be available via the subscription service PBS Passport, requiring a minimum donation to the local station of $5. The official page also noted that PBS, PBS KIDS, and local station content are also available on PBS.org and pbskids.org along with the PBS app and the PBS KIDS Video app on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and smart TVs from Samsung, Xumo and Vizio.