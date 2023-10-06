Amazon Luna now allows users to buy games directly, but only if they are Ubisoft games

We have not heard a lot about the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service lately. The last major news item we reported on was last June, when the company quietly killed off its dedicated Windows and Mac apps in favor of people using its website to use the service on their PCs.

This week, Amazon also quietly announced an interesting new feature. It now allows users to purchase individual games directly from the Amazon Luna service. The catch is that those games must be published by Ubisoft.

In a Medium post, Amazon stated:

Customers can now search for a specific game, like The Crew Motorfest, and purchase that game directly within Luna using their Amazon account and linking their Ubisoft account. When customers purchase through Luna, they own the game license, and they will be able to play on Luna or download for offline play via the Ubisoft Connect PC launcher. Purchases will automatically show up in customers’ Luna library and stay up-to-date across all compatible devices.

The post adds that the people who purchase Ubisoft games via Luna can stream them forever as long as they remain either an Amazon Prime member or a Luna+ subscriber. This new feature was enabled on the same day that Assassin's Creed Mirage, the latest game in Ubisoft's action series, was released.

Obviously, this feature works because Amazon and Ubisoft made an arrangement for users to link their accounts together. There's no word on if Amazon plans to expand this feature to any games that are not published by Ubisoft.

Amazon Luna officially launched in 2022 and allows users to stream over 100 games on PCs, iPhones, and Android devices via a web browser, along with apps for its Fire tablets and Fire TV products. It also supports playing on Samsung and LG smart TVs. The Luna+ service allows users to play a selection of games for $9.99 a month. It also sells its own Amazon Luna controller for $69.99.

