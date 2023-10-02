Ubisoft doesn't want you to reveal any spoilers about Assassins Creed Mirage

In September 2022, Ubisoft officially revealed the next game in its long-running Assassin's Creed series. The game, titled Assassin's Creed Mirage, is supposed to bring back the action-adventure parkour-style gameplay that was found in earlier titles in the franchise.

As the game's release date of October 5 gets close, Ubisoft is trying to keep the mystery of what's actually happening in the game, in terms of its story, from leaking out. In a post on the game's official X (formerly Twitter) account, it pleads with gamers to "refrain from posting or sharing unmarked spoilers that would impact their experience."

The request for no spoilers reminds us of the launch of the first game in the series, way back in 2007. Before the game launched, it was assumed that it took place in the Middle East in 1191.

However, there were hints that there was something else going on in the game's marketing material. It was eventually revealed that the game was set in the future, with the main character accessing his ancestor's genetic memories of that earlier time period. Whether or not that kind of plot twist is coming to Assassin's Creed Mirage is something we will have to wait and see.

Ubisoft has stated the game takes place in 9th-century Baghdad as Basim Ibn Ishaq, who was seen previously in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, learns to become a member of the Assassin Brotherhood.

The game is being released on the PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms, and you can pre-order the console versions on Amazon. All preorders will get an extra quest, The Forty Thieves. The game will also be released in 2024 for the Apple iPhone 15.

