EA games arrive at Amazon Luna cloud platform following "multi-year agreement"

Amazon has announced a partnership with Electronic Arts that sees the publishing giant's games reach Luna, the Amazon cloud gaming service. The deal is described as a "multi-year agreement" between the two companies.

Unlike Ubisoft+ though, the joining EA titles won't require their own subscription, despite the company already offering one (EA Play) across PC and consoles.

Today, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Dead Space remake are joining the library of Amazon Luna+, with even more on the way, including the hugely popular EA Sports portfolio.

"Our teams are focused on building experiences that entertain and engage EA’s massive online communities, and we’re excited to partner with Amazon to make those games available to even more people," said David Tinson, EVP and Chief Experiences Officer, Electronic Arts. "We look forward to a selection of EA games joining Amazon Luna, offering new ways for players and fans to come together across a variety of devices they already own, wherever they are."

Today's announcement also revealed an expansion for the regions that Amazon Luna is available in. Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, and Luxembourg are the latest countries to gain support for the cloud gaming platform, giving them access to the over 300 titles already available in the service. This makes the service live in 14 countries worldwide.

“We’re delighted to bring Amazon Luna to even more players in Europe so they can conveniently access the games they love wherever they are, on their preferred devices,” adds Mustafa Hakim, General Manager of Amazon Luna. “We are also thrilled to partner with Electronic Arts to bring great games, including player favorites from the EA SPORTS portfolio, soon to our customers.

The Luna Controller, which connects to cloud servers directly for reduced latency, is now available for purchase in Sweden, Belgium, and Luxembourg as well, with a Portugal release coming later this year. The controller will debut at a discounted price of €44.99 over the standard €69.99.