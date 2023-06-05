Amazon Luna cloud gaming service has killed its Windows and Mac apps

Amazon will no longer offer dedicated Windows or Mac apps for its Amazon Luca game streaming service. Amazon quietly removed the download links for those apps in the last few days.

9to5Google received a statement from an Amazon spokesperson which confirmed its decision to kill the Windows and Mac apps. The statement indicated Luna was being accessed by Windows and Max gamers from supported web browsers more than the dedicated apps for those platforms. The statement added:

When we see customers love something, we double down. We optimized the web browser experience with the full features and capabilities offered in Luna’s native desktop apps so customers now have the same exact Luna experience when using Luna on their web browsers. We believe firmly in the future of cloud gaming and will be sunsetting the Luna PC and Mac native desktop apps so we can invest more time and resources innovating on behalf of our Luna customers.

Amazon Luna was first announced in 2020, and offered those dedicated Windows and Mac apps at launch. However, with the removal of those apps, Amazon now only offers a dedicated app for its Fire TV smart televisions and streaming devices. All other platforms must access it via supported web browsers, including on smartphones.

Pricing for the service starts at $9.99 a month, with access to over 100 games. Amazon Prime members can access a small rotating list of games on the service for no additional cost.

Amazon also continues to sell its Luna controller for $69.99, It includes Wi-Fi hardware inside that connects directly to Amazon's Luna game servers for lower latency gaming. So far, the company has not revealed how many subscribers, or even total users Amazon Luna has had since its launch.

