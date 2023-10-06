Surface Studio 2+ and Pro 8 get new firmware with network and system stability improvements

Following the release of day-one patches for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Go 3, Microsoft released the October 2023 firmware update for two more computers, the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Studio 2+. It improves overall system stability, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connections.

What is new in the Surface Studio 2+ October 2023 firmware update?

Improves wireless connectivity and stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel - Net - 22.230.0.8 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network adapters Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Studio 2+ Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size ~1.2GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation. Known Issues The update does not contain known issues.

The Surface Studio 2+ has six years of active support. Microsoft will stop releasing firmware updates with new drivers and security patches on October 2, 2028. You can get this unique desktop computer from Microsoft for the eye-watering $4,499.

What is new in the Surface Pro 8 October 2023 firmware update?

This update addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel - Software Component - 1.65.245.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software devices Intel - System - 2240.3.4.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2235.2 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 22.103.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Quectel Incorporated - Sensors - 1.0.1.15 Surface Mobile Broadband GPS - Sensors

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 8 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size ~736MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation. Known Issues The update does not contain known issues.

Surface Pro 8 will remain supported for four more years, with the end of its lifecycle scheduled for October 5, 2027.

