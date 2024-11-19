Amazon Music Unlimited now includes a free audiobook every month

Amazon Music Unlimited has added a new perk for its subscribers: one free audiobook each month. This addition, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, and the UK, allows access to Audible's library of over a million titles.

Subscribers can choose any audiobook they like, of any length, each month. If you don’t finish the book within the month, you can continue where you left off the following month or choose a new title. However, if you cancel or pause your Amazon Music subscription, you’ll lose access to the audiobook you've selected.

This audiobook feature is available to both individual subscribers and primary account holders of family plans. Pricing for Amazon Music Unlimited varies slightly depending on the user’s status. Prime members pay $9.99 per month (or $99 annually), while non-Prime users pay $10.99 per month. In comparison, Spotify’s Premium plan costs $11.99 per month but only offers 15 hours of audiobook access each month.

For those seeking even more audiobook content, Amazon Music Unlimited users can also subscribe to Audible’s $14.95 per month Premium Plus plan. This plan offers a broader selection of audiobooks and podcasts and allows users to keep audiobooks indefinitely.

This new offering comes at a time when streaming platforms are exploring ways to diversify their services. Last year, Spotify introduced a similar benefit for its Premium subscribers, offering limited audiobook hours per month.

While the free audiobook inclusion caters to casual listeners, it remains to be seen how existing Audible subscribers, who already pay a separate fee for access to a wider selection and additional features, will react to this change. Nonetheless, this integration undoubtedly expands the audio entertainment space for Amazon users.