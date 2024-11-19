Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is now available on Xbox Series X|S and PC

There was almost a 14-year gap between Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020), but sim fans didn't have to wait that long for Microsoft's latest entry in the series. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has gone live across PC and Xbox consoles, offering players a more advanced sim experience set on a "digital twin" of Earth alongside a career mode with a huge number of actual mission types.

Built on developer Asobo Studio's in-house engine, the new entry touts improved visuals that renders realistic terrain, dynamic weather systems, and even animals for players. There's a new on-foot feature, too, which lets players get out of their aircraft after landing and explore the game's world freely.

The career mode is the biggest draw of this version, though, finally giving players actual objectives and even a business they can run in-game. The generated missions include agricultural flights, aerial firefighting, search and rescue, cargo transport, commercial flights, experimental plane testing, and even air racing.

"Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is by far our most ambitious simulator to date, and we are incredibly excited for all of you – from our core sim fans to all gamers and those who want to explore the world with us – to join us on this journey," says Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator. "With authentic realism of all environments, aviation careers to pursue and the ability to explore our beautiful world with various kinds of aircraft, there is something amazing for everyone in this version of the simulator."

While Asobo has worked on the backbone of the game, adding all the new features and advanced tech, over 800 members from other teams have been able to "substantially enhance the breadth and quality" of the experience. Microsoft has even worked with Frontier Developments' Planet Zoo team to get all the animals players will see in Flight Simulator 2024.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is now available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members can also jump in for no extra cost. Check out the image above to see what each edition ships with. Don't forget that DLC from the previous entry will carry on to the latest game as well.