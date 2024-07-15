Apple HomePod mini now comes in a new color option

Apple launched a new color option for the HomePod mini. The smart speaker said goodbye to Space Gray for the Midnight color option, adding to the existing palette of yellow, orange, blue, and white.

In a blog post, the company said the Midnight variant is a 100% recycled mesh fabric. Other than that, the Midnight HomePod mini has no differences from the existing variants in terms of hardware specifications.

The new color variant has arrived almost four years after the smart speaker was released to the public. It was originally launched with White and Space Gray options, followed by Yellow, Orange, and Blue-colored variants in 2021. "The seamless mesh fabric is made with more than 90 percent recycled plastic," Apple said at the time.

Apple HomePod mini can pair with an iPhone or other Apple device to stream music. It can also double up as an intercom or a smart home hub for various connected accessories. For instance, you can get alerts for carbon monoxide levels, check the temperature, get smoke alerts, or create smart home automation.

You can also combine two HomePod mini speakers to get stereo sound and pair the smart speaker with an Apple TV. The smart speaker comes with an intercom capability that you use to relay messages to different rooms across the house.

Other than that, a future update will let you share control of music playing from HomePod mini using SharePlay and Apple Music. The smart speaker will also support the Enhance Dialogue feature coming to tvOS 18, which Apple claims will improve voice clarity over music, action, and background noise on Apple TV 4K.

The new Midnight color option will be available from July 17 with a price tag of $99. It will go on sale in over 28 countries, including the US, Canada, China, and more through the Apple website, physical stores, and authorized resellers.