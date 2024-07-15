HP reveals its OmniBook Ultra 14-inch Next Gen AI laptop with the AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPU

HP has announced a new high-end notebook that includes AMD's Ryzen AI 300 CPU. It's called the HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch Laptop Next Gen AI PC (yes, that is its full name), and it should be on sale in a few weeks.

The notebook's Ryzen AI 300 CPU also includes the AMD Ryzen AI NPU chip. HP says it has worked with AMD with the NPU chip, which it says will offer up to 55 TOPS performance.

The 3.48-pound Windows 11 notebook will also support up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of onboard SSD storage. The touchscreen IPS display will have a 2,240 x 1,400 resolution. The battery on board is designed to last up to 21 hours on a single charge while playing videos, and it also has Wi-Fi 7 wireless hardware. Finally, it also includes a 9 MP web camera.

HP says the notebook will get a free update that will enable Microsoft's Copilot+ PC features in Windows 11, but there's no word on when that will happen. It will go on sale sometime in August on HP.com and BestBuy.com for a starting price of $1,449.99.

The company also announced two new all-in-one PCs for consumers today. The HP OmniStudio X 27-inch and 31.5-inch All-In-One Desktop PCs. The 27-inch model will have a non-touch IPS display with a resolution of up to 3,840 x 2160, while the 31.5-inch version will have a touchscreen IPS monitor with a 2,240 x 1,400 resolution.

Both of these all-in-one PCs will support Intel's Core Ultra 5 or 7 CPUs. The 31.5-inch model will have an option to add an Nvidia GeForce 4050 GPU. Both will support up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of onboard SSD storage. Both will also include a 5MP webcam.

These all-in-one PCs will also go on sale sometime in August at HP.com for the starting price of $1,149.99.