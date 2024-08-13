AMD Ryzen 5 5500X3D could be AMD's most affordable CPU with 3D V-Cache

A little less than one year ago, a report emerged about AMD preparing a bunch of new processors for the aging AM4 socket. One of the mentioned chips was the Ryzen 5 5500X3D, a processor that could become AMD's most affordable CPU with a stacked 3D V-Cache. Now, a new listing in the Eurasian Economic Union hints at a potential launch of a new AM4 processor with a special trick up its sleeve.

Ryzen 5 5500X3D.



STOP IT! PLZ Let alone AM4 to dead! Don't you want to sell AM5?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/lbXwxXiRCk pic.twitter.com/S2ebhURI7E — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) August 13, 2024

AMD's 3D V-Cache debuted in the Ryzen 5000 Series as a premium feature in upper-level processors. In general, the more cache a processor has, the better performance it delivers, so AMD found a way to cram more L3 cache into its Ryzen processors using stacked technology. With time, 3D-labeled processors made their way all the way down to the Ryzen 5 SKUs, and now, AMD might offer a 3D variant of the Ryzen 5 5500X, an inexpensive processor with six cores and twelve threads.

There is no official confirmation that the Ryzen 5 5500X3D is coming, so do not get your hopes too high. Still, Liza Su, AMD's CEO, once promised to continue supporting the AM4 platform despite the launch of the AM5 socket, which is notably more expensive than its predecessor.

Ryzen 5000 processors are great budget-friendly options for those who want to get the most out of their money, and buying one with a 3D cache will make sure you get the most performance in games without breaking the bank.

Rumors indicate that the alleged Ryzen 5 5500X3D will feature 96MB of L3 cache, six cores with twelve threads, and a 3.0GHz base clock with up to 4.0GHz in boost. Sadly, there is no information about the price yet. If waiting is not an option, you can get the Ryzen 7 5700X3D for just $209 on Amazon.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.