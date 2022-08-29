AMD is preparing two regular and two 'extreme' chipsets for AM5 socket

Today, AMD plans to unveil its next-generation AMD Ryzen processors and motherboards equipped with the AM5 socket. As usual, last-minute leaks have spilled the beans on the upcoming products, revealing some interesting details.

A leaked photo from a meeting with AMD representatives shows four chipset variants for AM5-based motherboards. The company wants to offer its customers "regular" and "extreme" variants of the X670 and B650 chipsets.

AMD will mark its "extreme" chipsets with the letter "E", indicating the ability to run a video card and SSD simultaneously in PCIe 5.0 mode. "Standard" X670 and B650 chipsets will make users pick which device should utilize the latest standard. Similar to the AM4 platforms, the B650E chipset will get fewer PCIe lines than the X670E due to one Promontory 21 chipset.

AMD will stream today's "together we advance_PC" event on its official YouTube channel. You can tune in using this link at 7 PM ET to watch the company unveil the Ryzen 7000 Series, the first CPU generation from AMD to feature the new AM5 LGA socket, DDR5 memory, and PCIe 5.0.