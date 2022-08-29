Microsoft could merge next-gen Surface Pro and Pro X into one lineup

September and October will be busy months for Microsoft as the company plans to launch the first feature update for Windows 11, host the Microsoft Ignite event, and unveil the next-generation Surface devices. Although we do not know much about the upcoming Surface computers, a new report reveals interesting details about a potential merger of two device lineups.

Zac Bowden from Windows Central, citing his sources inside Microsoft, revealed that the software giant plans to merge the Intel-based and ARM-based Surface Pro models into a single device family.

Been hearing from my sources for a while now that MS is planning to merge the Surface Pro X under the main Surface Pro line this fall, meaning the Surface Pro "9" will be available in both Intel and ARM flavors for the first time. Big milestone for WoA! — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) August 28, 2022

Microsoft offering one computer with two different processors is not something new. The Surface Laptop family has been available with AMD and Intel CPUs since the days of the Surface Laptop 3. Now, the upcoming Surface Pro "9" could become the first Surface computer available with x86 and ARM flavors. It would also mark a significant milestone for Windows on ARM, demonstrating that Microsoft is now confident enough in its ARM devices, ready to bring them under its most successful device umbrella.

This year, the Surface family turns 10, so it is natural to expect major announcements from Microsoft. We do not know when exactly Microsoft plans to hold the upcoming event, but rumors suggest that we should expect it somewhere in October 2022.