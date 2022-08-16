AMD will announce its next generation Ryzen processors on August 29

AMD is ready to unveil its next-generation Ryzen processors for the new AM5 socket. The company today revealed that the upcoming CPUs would debut on August 29, 2022, during the “together we advance_PCs” live stream event.

According to the press release published on the official AMD website, Dr. Lisa Su and other AMD executives will present details about the newest Zen4 architecture that powers the upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU Series. These will be the first processors for the AM5 socket “built around the latest technologies,” such as DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.

As rumors and leaks claim, AMD will unveil four SKUs: Ryzen 9 7950X and 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X. And although the main focus will shift from AM4 to AM5, AMD is far from being down with the good-old AM4 platforms. Reputable sources recently revealed that AMD might show more Zen3D CPUs for the outgoing socket, plus some fresh budget models.

You can follow the “together we advance_PCs” event live on the AMD YouTube channel at 7 PM ET on Monday, August 29.