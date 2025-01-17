This Asus X670E AMD Ryzen board with one of the best Windows boot times is lowest priced

If you are looking for an AMD Socket AM5 motherboard for your next Ryzen PC build, then you can have a look at what Asus has to offer with its PRIME X670E-PRO WIFI. This mainboard has one of the best Windows 11 boot times and also features very respectable VRM cooling for its price. Speaking of price, the PRIME X670E-PRO WIFI is currently priced at its lowest (purchase links under the specs list below).

Although AMD's X670E chipset isn't its latest and greatest, the X870E is, it does support Ryzen 9000 (Zen 5), Ryzen 8000G (Zen 4), and Ryzen 7000 (Zen 4) series desktop processors. Asus supports up to 192 GB of memory across four DIMMs and memory frequencies of 4000+ MHz or 8000+ MT/s.

However, we do not recommend going over 6400 MT/s as DDR5 memory training boot times could still be an issue on Ryzen and especially on the 600-series chipset board. We recommend X870E for that which is optimized for higher speed RAM, although such boards are also more expensive. Besides, the gains are very limited most of the time.

This motherboard has one of the best Windows 11 boot times according to eTeknix and the VRM (voltage regulator module) heatsink also does a decent job at cooling.

The key technical specs including I/O on the Asus PRIME X670E-PRO WIFI are given below:

VRM: 14(70A)+2(70A)+2 Power Stages USB Connectivity 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port (1 x USB Type-C®)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (3 x Type-A + 1 x USB Type-C®)

5 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (4 x Type-A + 1 x USB Type-C®)

Front USB (Total 9 ports): 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 connector (supports USB Type-C®), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 header (supports additional 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports), 3 x USB 2.0 headers (supports additional 6 USB 2.0 ports) Expansion Slots 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slot (supports x16 mode)

1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slot (supports x8/x4 mode)

1 x PCIe 4.0 x4 slots SSD Support 4 x M.2 slots (Key M), type 2242/2260/2280 (supports PCIe 5.0 x4 mode)

4 x SATA 6Gb/s ports Audio Realtek S1220A 7.1 Surround Sound High Definition Audio CODEC

Impedance sense for front and rear headphone outputs

Internal audio Amplifier to enhance the highest quality sound for headphone and speakers

Supports: Jack-detection, Multi-streaming, Front Panel Jack-retasking Wi-Fi Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

Supports 2.4/5/6GHz frequency band

Bluetooth v5.2

1 x Realtek 2.5Gb Ethernet

Get the Asus PRIME X670E-PRO WIFI at the links below:

ASUS Prime X670E-PRO WiFi AMD X670 AM5 Ryzen™ Desktop 9000 8000 & 7000 ATX Motherboard with PCIe® 5.0, Four M.2 Slots, DDR5 Slots, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C®, USB4® Support, WiFi 6E, and 2.5G Ethernet: $219.99 (Amazon US) || $219.99 (Newegg US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.