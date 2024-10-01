AMD releases new 24.9.1 graphics driver with Frostpunk 2, GoW Ragnarök support, and more

AMD has released a big new driver update for owners of supported Radeon graphics cards. Version 24.9.1 is now available for download, and it brings optimizations and support for Frostpunk 2, God of War Ragnarök, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and The Sims 4 DirectX 11 Update.

Besides that, the driver updates features "major advancements" for AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2:

Lower Latency and Higher Performance AFMF 2 enhances fast-paced gaming by significantly reducing frame generation latency and improving performance scaling through new modes.

Fast Motion Optimization Enjoy smoother gameplay and higher FPS with improved frame generation consistency during fast motion.

Improved Borderless-Fullscreen Support Expanded display mode support for RDNA 3 series graphics products ensures compatibility with virtually all borderless fullscreen games.

Expanded API Support AFMF 2 can now be enabled for any OpenGLNEW, VulkanNEW, DirectX® 11, and DirectX® 12 titles.

Radeon™ Chill Interoperability AFMF 2 now supports Radeon™ Chill, providing a low-latency FPS capping option.

Optimized AMD Ryzen AI™ 300 Series Support AFMF 2 is optimized for an extensive list of AMD products, including AMD Ryzen AI™ 300 series processors. Learn more HERE.



Version 24.9.1 also adds Anti-Lag 2 Vulkan Support for Counter-Strike 2, expands AMD Radeon Boost Support to FINAL FANTASY XVI, and adds FSR3 auto-configuration to Black Myth: Wukong, Creatures of Ava, Frostpunk 2, and God of War Ragnarök.

Fixed issues in this driver include the following:

Intermittent driver timeout or application crash while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Intermittent driver timeout or application crash during certain cutscenes while playing FINAL FANTASY XVI on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6600 XT.

Overly dark shadows or desaturated colors may be observed while playing Black Myth: Wukong when Global Illumination is to Medium or higher.

Intermittent in-game corruption may be observed while playing Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ Record & Streaming and HDR enabled.

AFMF may become inactive after enabling certain on-screen overlays.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may unexpectedly initiate upon system wake from sleep mode.

Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.

You can download the latest AMD Radeon graphics driver from the Radeon Settings app or using the links in the official release notes. Supported products include mobile and desktop Radeon RX 5000 Series graphics cards and newer and AMD Ryzen/Athlon processors with built-in graphics.