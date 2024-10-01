Nvidia 565.90 driver lands with support for MechWarrior 5: Clans and Throne and Liberty

Nvidia is rolling out a new graphics driver update to GeForce customers. It is delivering day-one support for a few newly released games, one-click optimal settings configurations for three titles, and even another beta update for the new Nvidia app.

The new Nvidia app beta update touts support for driver rollback, RTX HDR multi-monitor support, and more features. Nvidia first began testing this modernized version, which aims to unify the Control Panel, GeForce Experience, and RTX Experience, back in February.

As for the new Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 565.90 WHQL-certified driver's support, Throne and Liberty, the NCSoft-developed MMORPG, is releasing on October 1 across western regions and Japan. Nvidia recommends that interested players install this release to get optimal performance, plus DLSS 3 support. Next, MechWarrior 5: Clans is slated to land on October 17, and it will ship with Nvidia DLSS 3 and Reflex technologies.

The last of the supported games is Starship Troopers: Extermination, a 16-player co-op action game that's coming out of early access on October 11. Meanwhile, the the optimal settings configuration tool is now supported by EA SPORTS FC 25, Frostpunk 2, and God of War Ragnarök.

Here are the known issues to look out for in this release:

Short 3 second black screen on alt-tab from game to desktop in Windows 11 24H2. [4722079]

[Maxwell] MSI GT72 2QD notebook may bugcheck upon installing R560 drivers

Here are the fixed issues:

[Final Fantasy XV]. Turning on Turf Effects causes texture flickering with drivers newer than 546.65. [4745646]

[Dying Light 2 Stay Human] Game launch shows frozen white screen then crashes to desktop. [4738045]

Enabling MSAA globally causes corruption to Steamlink streaming. [4741818]

Slight monitor backlight panel flicker when FPS drops below 60FPS. [4785222]

The Nvidia 565.90 driver is now available to download and install via the GeForce Experience app on Windows. Standalone links can be found here. Here are the official release notes (PDF).