AMD RX 7900 XTX supply could be the final nail in the coffin for overpriced Nvidia RTX 4080

With the impending launch of AMD's Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, based on Navi 31 die (RDNA 3 architecture), it was only a matter of time before the potential performance in form of benchmarks would start leaking all over. As such, we now have a rough idea of how the new AMD RX 7900 XTX and XT could be stacking up against Nvidia's RTX 4080 in terms of gaming from these leaked 3DMark scores. Overall, it's a hit-and-miss. Meanwhile, productivity may not be the strong suit for these cards, at least according to these leaked data.

However, those were early numbers possibly using pre-release drivers so the performance at launch could be better. Based on the numbers shared by AMD itself, the $1,199 RTX 4080 should be sandwiched right between the two 7900 series GPUs. And if this is indeed the case, then there is good news for potential buyers of the GPU as industry veteran Kyle Benett claims that the upcoming Navi 31 GPUs will have excellent stock levels this Christmas. Apparently, AMD, in total will have over 200,000 7900 XTX and XT units ready for shipment. On launch day itself, there will allegedly be 30,000 reference cards from the various AIB partners. These will be using everything reference except for the stickers which will feature the AIB selling that particular unit, ie, say, Sapphire, PowerColor, or XFX.

Verified from multiple sources. @amdradeon will ship over 200K 7900 XT and XTX GPUs in Q4. Over 30K reference cards on shelves on launch day. — Kyle Bennett (@KyleBennett) December 11, 2022

The high stock level does make sense as AMD has moved to the chiplet design principle which enables AMD to use the cheaper and more abundant process for its Infinity Cache MCDs (6nm) compared to the newer and more expensive 5nm process used in the RDNA 3 core (GCD) itself.

The excellent stock levels combined with the potentially competitive performance of the 7900 series cards could spell trouble for the Nvidia RTX 4080 as the card is apparently already having a pretty hard time selling at its current $1,199 MSRP.