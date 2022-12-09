AMD RX 7900 XTX 3DMark alleged gaming benchmarks vs Nvidia RTX 4080 are hit and miss

With the launch date of the RX 7000 cards now being so close, over the last few days, we have had several benchmark leaks. The first such leak showed the RX 7900 XTX severely underperforming, though, it was likely a relief for most enthusiasts and AMD fans to see a revised score in the same benchmark showing closer to a 100% improvement. This was more in line with what we estimated the performance of the 7900 XTX and XT to be using AMD-provided data.

Following those Geekbench results, earlier today, we had the scores from Blender, and the performance uplift over previous Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs is pretty underwhelming, compared to what AMD achieved last time. And now, we have the first synthetic gaming benchmarks in the form of 3DMark Fire Strike and Time Spy scores, courtesy of VideoCardz.

Before we dive into the latest leak, bear in mind that these are still somewhat early drivers, even if they are the ones provided to the press. Hence it is possible that we could see a better showing with future driver updates. Also, this is one sample that is likely to be skewing the benchmark results and more test samples could certainly improve it or even make it worse. But we will still report on it and discuss it as we do with anything tech that is or can be, of interest to our readers. You are of course free to share your opinions below.

In DX11-based Fire Strike, the RX 7900 XTX manages to beat the RTX 4080 on both 1440p and 4K. In fact, even the RX 7900 XT is coming very close to the RTX 4080, which is commendable. This is in line with the performance we estimated using AMD's provided benchmark data.

However, when we come to the DX12-based 3DMark Time Spy scores, they aren't all that great. Bizarrely, in the 4K preset, the XTX is barely even faster than the XT, which again is slightly behind the RTX 4080, according to the figures above. At 1440p, it is a slightly better situation for the XTX compared to the XT, though, the 4080 gets the better of both RDNA 3 cards here. Meanwhile, the RTX 4090 is in a league of its own.

We do not have the ray tracing peformance numbers here from benchmarks like Speed Way or Port Royal, though it is fairly safe to assume Nvidia GPUs would be significantly ahead there. Our own estimated scores using AMD data have also generally put both XTX and XT cards behind the RTX 4080.

Source and images: VideoCardz