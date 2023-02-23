AMD fixes Microsoft DX 11 Ryzen and Radeon performance issues on Windows 11 and Windows 10

Earlier today, we tested and published our own report evaluating some of the recent rumors of performance boost regarding ray tracing on AMD graphics cards. Although AMD fans would probably have loved to see some massive gains, things were more bad than good, at least in our test scenario. However, while that wasn't such a cheery situation, AMD's newest WHQL driver version 23.2.2 claims to fix certain performance issues on its Radeon RX 6000 cards and Ryzen processors in Microsoft's DirectX 11.

The fixed issues section in the release notes for the latest driver mentions:

Situational performance drop may be observed in DirectX® 11 based games on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs using Ryzen™ processors.

An interesting thing to note here is that the issue wasn't documented in previous AMD driver notes in the open issues section, and could explain why the company specifies that the performance bugs were "situational" as they may have been difficult to trigger or replicate consistently. Although AMD specifically mentions its 6000 series GPUs in the changelog, the company does not highlight any specific Ryzen family, indicating the issues were probably prevalent on all Zen-based systems.

In related news, AMD also promised performance optimizations for Windows related to its new Ryzen 7000X3D processors. Besides that, Linux users also have something to cheer about as latest testing shows some enormous gains for Ryzen over the years.