AMD Ryzen 7000 6 core ES topples 16 core Ryzen 5950X in leaked gaming benchmark

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" series CPUs are expected to arrive soon, in about two months time in September, according to a leak. As such, it is natural that some benchmark scores run internally are going to leak out here and there.

Today, such a leak for a Ryzen 7000 engineering sample (ES) has surfaced on Basemark, spotted by leakster APISAK on Twitter, where the ES in question, a hexa-core Zen 4 processor, was tested alongside an Nvidia Quadro RTX A4000 Ampere workstation GPU on an X670E chipset motherboard in Windows 10. You can see the specifications of the test bench alongside the AMD ES below:

Twitter user @harukaze5719 managed to dig up a similar benchmark score featuring a Ryzen 9 5950X, the current AMD flagship. The scores are close, but the leaked Zen 4 6 core ES chip is able to beat out the 16 core 5950X here. Only the OpenGL 4.5 and the Vulkan 1.0 API tests were done, and it looks like the DirectX 12 test was skipped.

The @harukaze5719 also compiled the results into a graphic showing the performance advantage in favor of the leaked 6 core Ryzen 7000 ES. Overall there is around a 10% improvement on the Zen 4 part:

It should be noted here that Basemark may not always be the most accurate or representative of actual gaming performance though it is still impressive to see decent gains on Zen 4 considering it is an engineering sample apparently running at 4.4GHz, which is significantly lower than the expected 5+GHz on the final retail samples. Also since it is gaming test, it is likely that the CPU wasn't hit as hard as the GPU.

Source: Basemark via APISAK (Twitter), @harukaze5719 (Twitter) (1), (2)