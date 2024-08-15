Dragon Age: The Veilguard leak says the BioWare RPG is launching in late October

The next Dragon Age game by BioWare is supposed to receive its official release date later today, but a leak from a promotional short may have spilled the beans a little early. Dragon Age: The Veilguard currently has a fall 2024 launch window, but it is supposedly launching on October 31, right on Halloween.

The leaked trailer appears to be from an advertisement, like the ones that usually play on YouTube. Rehosted on Streamable, seen here, the video shows off clips that fans may recognize from the recent gameplay reveal that happened in June. A PEGI 18 rating can also be seen. At its closing though, the video clearly shows off a October 31 release date for the RPG.

By the looks of it, these advertisements were supposed to go live after today's reveal, which is when pre-orders would have opened as well.

Here's how BioWare sets the stage for this latest Dragon Age single-player adventure:

"Enter the world of Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities – steeped in conflict and secret magics. Now, a pair of corrupt ancient gods have broken free from centuries of darkness and are hellbent on destroying the world. Rise as Rook, Dragon Age’s newest hero. Be who you want to be and play how you want to play as you fight back and lead your team of seven companions, each with their own rich story. Together, you will become the Veilguard"

The title is already Steam Deck Verified too, and the developer has confirmed that the EA App will not be required when launching the game via Steam.

If the leak turns out to be accurate, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will land on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on October 31. As usual though, take the date with a grain of salt until the confirmation arrives from EA or BioWare later today. The official trailer with release date info is slated to premiere at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on YouTube.