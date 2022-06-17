AMD's Ryzen 7000 (Zen 4) and Socket AM5 alleged availability date has leaked

At its Computex 2022 event, AMD shared more details about its upcoming Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) CPUs based on Zen 4 architecture. More information on the next-gen LGA1718 AM5 socket was also shared and the company said at the time that the two will be arriving sometime in fall of this year without specifying any date. Today we have no information which reveals the purported availability date for the upcoming AMD CPUs.

The leak comes via Twitter user @wxnod who has posted a photo which seems to show an internal presentation of some offline dealer in China regarding AMD's Ryzen 7000 and AM5 launch. Another user alleges that this picture belongs to "Douyin AMD Official Flagship Store (Xinlongmen Inn)".

The photo shows the AM5 board and on top of it there's a mention of what appears to be September 15. According to another Twitter user Arnold Robinson, this is when sales of the product are supposed to start.

At the moment, though, it is not clear whether this September 15 date is related to the availability of only AM5 motherboards or for both Ryzen 7000 as well as the accompanying motherboards.

Here is a quick rundown of the upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and its features:

Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

Up To 8-10% IPC Uplift

Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-threaded performance

TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm I/O Die

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

65-170W TDPs (170W Max TDP / 230W Max PPT)

Source and image: @wxnod (Twitter) via Arnonld Robinson (Twitter), @rSkip (Twitter)