Windows 11 Patch Tuesday KB5015814 crashing apps, hindering Start Menu access

Microsoft released Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update KB5015814, late on Tuesday. The relatively minor update is apparently causing random app crashes and interrupting Start Menu operations. The issue isn’t widespread.

KB5015814 was meant to address some issues with PowerShell and patch security vulnerabilities. The update also brought with it quality improvements to the Windows servicing stack, which ensures Windows updates correctly in the future. This is a mandatory security update, and hence, installs automatically through Windows Update. A Windows 11 user merely needs to ensure the PC is connected to the internet.

A few users have claimed the latest Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 is troublesome, particularly for the Start Menu. Affected users claim the opening of the Start Menu is randomly interrupted by an app opening and closing. According to some Reddit users, Windows 11 PCs running Malwarebytes were more likely to face trouble with KB5015814.

Some Redditors have claimed the update fails to install, but there is no single or common error code. Errors appearing after a failed installation of the KB5015814 update vary between 0x8000ffff, 0x800f0900, 0x8007007e, and 0x80073701. Some Windows 11 PCs, which failed to install the update, have also gone into a boot loop.

As the installation of the KB5015814 update is automatic, needing no user intervention, pausing Windows Updates or uninstalling the security update are the only available workarounds. It is important to note that KB5015814 is a security update. Moreover, the problems aren’t widespread. Hence, Windows 11 users should uninstall the update only if they are facing the aforementioned issues.

