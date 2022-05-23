Computex 2022: AMD AM5 chipset leak reveals limited PCIe 5.0 GPU support

AMD's Computex 2022 keynote presentation is nearly upon us and as such, leaks about some of the upcoming product announcements have been trickling out with a steady flow. A few hours ago, we learned about the alleged performance details of the next-gen Zen 4 architecture alongside upcoming Ryzen 7000 CPUs. And now, details regarding the Socket AM5 (LGA1718) chipsets have also leaked﻿.

So far, we have learned that AMD is introducing an all-new X670E flagship chipset which will be a new addition to the Ryzen chipset family. There is some interesting development around this new chipset alongside X670 as these two premium motherboard offerings will pack dual-chipsets.

With today's leak, we now know about the extent of PCIe support these upcoming AM5 motherboards will offer. According to the leak, courtesy of VideoCardz, AMD is bringing full PCIe 5.0 support on the X670E and X670 platform, though the company seems to clearly note that the support for PCI Gen5 on X670E is much more broader than just graphics and storage.

However, the mainstream B650 chipset﻿ will only support PCIe 5.0 for just storage and apparently PCIe Gen5 graphics cards won't be supported. There is no information on the entry-level A620 now and it is unlikely to support PCIe 5.0 either for storage or for graphics.

While PCIe 5.0 graphics cards are yet to become common﻿place as even some of the upcoming GPUs like Nvidia Ada Lovelace don't purportedly support it, it can become a problem for users who want to hold on to their B650 motherboards for a long time.

Source and image: VideoCardz