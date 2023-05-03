AMD Ryzen 7840U claims to beat Apple M2 and may be in your next thin and light gaming laptop

AMD seems to have embraced making gaming on the PC more portable while still offering a decently high end experience. In April it confirmed it had developed the Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme chips that will be used in the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally portable PC gaming device. Today, it announced the Ryzen 7840U, which is being made for thin and light laptops, but with some solid integrated graphics.

The new chip will have eight cores and 16 threads, with a maximum clock speed of 5.1 GHz. It will include an integrated Radeon 780M GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7GHz in core clock speeds.

AMD showed off charts that showed the Ryzen 7840U beating Apple's 2022 M2 chip in application performance, along with charts that show the same chip beating an Intel Core i7-1360P with an Iris Xe GPU in both applications and in gaming.

This will just be the first of a series of AMD Ryzen 7040U CPUs with integrated Radeon 700M CPUs. The Verge reports that these new processors will be inside laptops made by the Framework upgradable notebook PC maker, along with notebooks from Razer, Acer, Lenovo, HP and others. AMD has also started releasing new stickers to make its 7000 series mobile lineup less confusing.

Right now, we don't have any info on gaming frame rates, or the battery life for a laptop with one of these new CPUs. However, it definitely looks like AMD is becoming more aggressive in offering higher end chips for portable PCs.