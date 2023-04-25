The new AMD Ryzen Z1 chips are confirmed as the CPUs in the ASUS ROG Ally portable gaming PC

We now know what chip will be inside the previously announced ASUS ROG Ally portable gaming PC when it eventually is released. AMD has just announced the new Ryzen Z1 Series of CPUs, starting with the standard Z1 and also the Z1 Extreme chip.

AMD's press release states the regular Z1 will have six Zen 4 cores and 12 threads, along with 4 AMD RDNA 3 compute units and 22 MB of cache. The Z1 Extreme will have 8 cores, 16 threads, 12 RDNA 3

compute units and 24 MB of cache. It added:

With AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics built right in, gamers will have the power to play graphically intensive modern games smoothly. Users can optimize their game play with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition by utilizing features including AMD Radeon Super Resolution2, Radeon Chill, Radeon Image Sharpening3, AMD Link4 and more. These features can boost performance with increased frame rates and responsiveness, while helping extend battery life.

The announcement also included a comment from Microsoft's head of Xbox hardware Roanne Sones, who stated:

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate we’re bringing hundreds of games to new devices, including on-the-go gaming handhelds, and are excited to see AMD investing in new processors to grow this device category.

The Ryzen Z1 chips will be available first in the ASUS ROG Ally portable gaming PC. We know a bit more about that device as well. Eurogamer reports it will have a seven-inch 16:9 display with 500 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside there will be 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD for storage. It will also support even more storage with a microSD card. However, we still don't know anything about its battery or how long it will last one one charge.

AMD says more info on the ROG Ally, including a release date and pricing, will be revealed on May 11.