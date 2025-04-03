Amid a looming TikTok ban, YouTube announces new features coming to Shorts

YouTube has announced a new suite of editing features for Shorts, its answer to the ever-popular TikTok. This comes after Amazon made a last-minute bid to purchase TikTok's U.S. operations.

To start with, there is an improved video editor for creators that, according to YouTube, will make it easier to rearrange clips, add music and text, and preview the Short. This feature, which has been a "top request from Shorts creators," will be coming this spring.

The second tool YouTube is introducing allows creators to automatically sync their edits to beats. With this tool, once you've picked a song, your clips will be synced to the music's rhythm automatically.

Third, templates are getting an upgrade that lets you grab photographs from your library and use them in your templates. When you use a template, the original creator will be credited automatically.

YouTube Shorts templates come with built-in elements like animations, backgrounds, and text styles. You can reuse a template by clicking the "Use template" button from a YouTube Short.

Later this spring, YouTube will release a new feature that allows creators to add image stickers from their gallery. Creators will also be able to generate stickers using AI from a text prompt.

It's no surprise how much YouTube is investing in Shorts, considering that its biggest rival in the short-form video space, TikTok, could potentially be banned in the U.S. by this Saturday if it fails to sell its U.S. operations.

YouTube is not the only company taking advantage of TikTok's predicament. We've previously reported that Meta was trying to lure creators with cash bonuses of up to $5,000 to its short-form video service, Reels. It is even developing a new app called "Edits" to rival CapCut, a service with deep integration with TikTok, owned by ByteDance, TikTok's parent company.