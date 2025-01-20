Meta readies its CapCut clone amid TikTok ban and unban

After Meta potentially had a hand in lobbying against TikTok, Instagram's Adam Mosseri has announced it is working on a CapCut knock off called Edits as the photo sharing platform races toward TikTokification.

Similar to CapCut, Edits will be a mobile video editor for content creators. Mosseri said that it's more than a video editor, though, as it includes a full suite of creative tools, hosts a dedicated tab for inspiration and a tab to save your early ideas. You can also share your drafts to friends to get early feedback. Once published, Edits will give you insights about your video's performance.

In terms of availability, it will be available on Android and iOS. Apple users can pre-order the free app now in the App Store, and will actually be available for download next month. While the public waits, Instagram is testing the app out with a limited number of testers to get feedback.

TikTok was temporarily banned in the US due to a law passed during Biden's tenure which sought to force ByteDance to sell its US operations. ByteDance decided it would rather pull out of the market altogether rather than sell it. After it left apps stores on Sunday, the company said it would resume service after Trump promised an executive order to allow the app to continue operating.

While Meta is trying hard to supplant TikTok, many of the comments on Mosseri's thread indicate that creators on Meta platforms are being underpaid, compared to TikTok. One user was complaining that they were being flagged and censored on Meta's platforms and struggling to get views, while it was much easier for them on TikTok.

If Meta wants to take full advantage of the current situation, it will have to ensure it doesn't lose these content creators who think Meta is treating them badly.