Meta is luring TikTok creators with cash bonuses up to $5k and other incentives

It looks like Meta is doing everything it can to drive users away from TikTok and toward its own platforms. This isn't surprising, given the fact that TikTok is one of Meta's largest competitors (Plus, Meta lobbied against TikTok in 2022, arguing that TikTok posed a threat to American children).

Meta's latest moves, especially with the topic of the TikTok ban still looming, are a testament to the fact that Meta sees TikTok and the political climate around it in the US as an avenue to push its apps and services. The company, for example, recently announced Instagram Edits, a video editing app, which is to CapCut (TikTok's sister app) what Reels is to TikTok.

Now, Meta's taking things a step further. TechCrunch reports that Meta is luring TikTok creators over to its platforms. So, what's in it for creators who move over?

Well, there's the promise of cash bonuses of up to $5000, access to the Facebook Content Monetization Program initially introduced back in 2023, and a one-year trial of Meta Verified. Meta Verified is Meta's subscription service that allows individuals to obtain a verified badge on their Instagram and Facebook profiles. Pricing for Meta Verified is set at $14.99 per month when you subscribe via iOS or Android, or $11.99 per month when you subscribe through the web.

In addition to Meta Verified, creators will also get content deals. Now, not every TikTok refugee will get the bonus; it is obviously restricted to eligible creators, although Meta has not shared what constitutes an eligible creator.

The same goes for Meta Verified and content deals. Not every creator is going to get them; it's ultimately up to Meta to decide.

TechCrunch also notes that Meta is going to make Reels more prominent by placing Reels higher up on users' home feeds and search results. Reels is also reportedly getting an update that will allow US-based creators to publish videos of up to 180 seconds long.