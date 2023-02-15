Amid ChatGPT Bing demands in "multiple millions", Microsoft has a reminder

Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing has caused quite a stir on the internet since its launch. While getting access to the new Bing is not easy, users are excited to try it. Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, has shared that the demand for the new Bing experience is in "multiple millions."

Amid high demand, you may not get through the waitlist as quickly as you may have thought. However, Mehdi has reminded users how Microsoft is currently "scaling people off the waitlist." As highlighted by the Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, The software giant is currently "prioritizing those with Bing and Edge as their default search engine & browser." You will get access to it on a priority basis if you also have the Bing app installed on your phone besides the above criteria.

Microsoft is currently testing the ChatGPT-powered Bing with people in 169 countries, and it is witnessing "a lot of engagement with new features like Chat." Because it has been only a week since the new Bing was announced, Mehdi is requesting those who just joined the waitlist to "just hang tight." Meanwhile, the Redmond giant will bring the new Bing to all web browsers in the near future.

Hey all! There have been a few questions about our waitlist to try the new Bing, so here’s a reminder about the process:



We’re currently in Limited Preview so that we can test, learn, and improve. We’re slowly scaling people off the waitlist daily.



If you’re on the waitlist,… https://t.co/06PcyYE6gw pic.twitter.com/Lf3XkuZX2i — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) February 15, 2023

It is not surprising to see the demand for the new Bing is in "multiple millions." Bing created a new record by convincing more than a million people to join its waitlist in 48 hours. While people thoroughly appreciate what they see in the new Bing, the chatbot also generated some errors when tested.

Have you tried the new Bing experience, or are you still waiting for its arrival? Let us know in the comments section.