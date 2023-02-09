The new Microsoft Bing had over one million people sign up for its waitlist in 48 hours

Microsoft launched its new version of the Bing search engine on Tuesday, with its new chatbot AI feature. While the full version of the new Bing is only available to a relative few users at the moment, it looks like there's a lot of interested people who want to dive in and check it out.

In a Twitter post today, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, stated that 48 hours after the Bing waitist went live, over one million people signed up to get access to the new chatbot-enabled search engine.

We're humbled and energized by the number of people who want to test-drive the new AI-powered Bing! In 48 hours, more than 1 million people have joined the waitlist for our preview. If you would like to join, go to https://t.co/4sjVvMSfJg! pic.twitter.com/9F690OWRDm — Yusuf Mehdi (@yusuf_i_mehdi) February 9, 2023

The number of waitlisters is complimented by the number of downloads of the Bing mobile app this week, The analystic firm data.ai reports that downloads of the Bing app have jumped up by 10 times the normal amount since the new Bing was introduced earlier this week,

Microsoft has said that it plans to open up the new and full Bing experience to millions of users sometime in the coming weeks. Its rival Google has plans to launch its own chatbot AI, called Bard, to the general public in the near future with all company employees asked to test it out beforehand.