Games with Gold: Guts 'N Goals is now free to claim on Xbox

Another Games with Gold wave has arrived, and it brings Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate holders a fresh bonus game to claim. As announced, the title this time is Guts 'N Goals for the Xbox One.

Coming in as an arcade beat 'em up style soccer experience, Guts 'N Goals offers various types of heroes with abilities, stadiums with whacky rules, as well as random mutators to keep the action unique every match. It offers solo, co-op, versus, and couch co-op as playing options.

The game also touts backward compatibility support, meaning Xbox Series X|S owners can also play it natively on their consoles after claiming a copy via the promotion.

Use the store link below using a Microsoft Account with Gold to grab the latest offer:

Guts 'N Goals - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

This isn't your standard game of soccer. This is Guts 'N Goals, where soccer balls can be hockey pucks, and you use a bat instead of your feet to score goals. Choose from over 30 unique heroes and get ready to play the world’s game like never before!

For those that missed it, the initial Games with Gold wave of this month is still active too. As such, the strategy RPG For The King is available to claim until February 28. Microsoft will be bringing the first March Games with Gold title to replace it on the same day.

As usual, Games with Gold Xbox One titles claimed via these bi-weekly promotions are only playable while the account holder's Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is active.