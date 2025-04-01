Amid TikTok's uncertain future, Substack introduces a scrollable video feed feature

TikTok is still going through a bumpy ride as it has until Saturday to find a potential buyer and continue operating in the US. President Trump confirmed that multiple interested parties have emerged as the deadline approaches, hinting that a deal may be finalized soon.

While TikTok searches for its new buyer, the self-publishing platform Substack has introduced a scrollable video feed feature in its app. Similar to other social media platforms aiming to enhance the video content-viewing experience, Substack has also joined the bandwagon.

Substack CEO Chris Best announced via his personal account that the app is updating the "Media" tab to provide "a quick way to browse video content." Here's what he stated:

Discovery is also key, and can be a particular challenge for long-form media like podcasts and interviews. We're testing an update to the media tab that gives you a quick way to browse video content. It should feel like a familiar format, but we've with some key additions that make it Substacky: It’s optimized not to keep you flipping, but to help discover long-form and valuable content. When you find a clip that sparks your interest, there is a prominent button to dive into the full version.

When you find something you fall in love with, there is a subscribe button right there.

The new redesign closely resembles TikTok, allowing creators to upload their videos of up to 10 minutes. These videos are visible to both subscribers and non-subscribers. Notably, the media tab was introduced in 2024, while the native video features were added in 2022. The CEO also mentioned that the company is working on launching long-form and podcast previews in the feed soon.

Substack product manager Zach Taylor told Fast Company that "Substack isn’t built around any one medium—it’s built around creators. We’re committed to giving them the tools to share their work, connect with subscribers, and contribute to a thriving network of independent voices."