Android 14 Beta 1 is now available for Google Pixel phones

After two developer previews, one in February and one in March, Google has now released the first beta build for its Android 14 mobile operating system. This build is just for owners of Google's Pixel phones - specifically the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Google's Android Developers Blog post reveals a few of the new additions in Android 14. Among them is a new on-screen back arrow. The blog states:

The gesture navigation experience includes a more prominent back arrow while interacting with your app to help improve back gesture understanding and usefulness. The back arrow also compliments the user's wallpaper or device theme.

Another change is the share sheet - it will allow developers that make apps with share features to create custom actions. Developers will also be able to use some new graphics features in Android 14 that Google says will "make your app really stand out".

Google will release more beta versions of Android 14 over the next few months, before the final version of the OS goes live sometime in late summer.