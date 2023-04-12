GitHub adds doggy bowls and fanny packs to its merch shop

Developers that are fans of GitHub and want to pick up branded merchandise now have a larger variety of goods to pick from. GitHub has added eight new products to its GitHub Shop including new jogging bottoms, a Cotopaxi Bataan Hip Pack (fanny packs), a dog bowl bottle, and more. As branded items, it’s fair to say that they’re a bit expensive with prices ranging from $12 - $125.

Commenting a bit about the new products, GitHub said:



“Here at GitHub, we believe that clothes should be as comfortable as pajamas and that dogs are people, too. Which is why our latest drop includes the new super soft Invertocat Joggers colors and the nifty Invertocat Dog Bowl Bottle. But fear not, your favorite GitHub classics are still here. For over a decade, developers have adorned their laptops with Mona stickers, their desks with Octocat mugs, and their bodies with GitHub hoodies. These items are still available and will help you share your GitHub love with the world.”



The most expensive arrival is the book, Art of the Octocat, which will set you back $125. In the pages of this book, you’ll be able to get a “rare sneak peek” at sketches, storyboards, concepts, and photos as well as a running commentary about the creation and designing of GitHub’s mascot, Mona. The high price of this book can perhaps be explained by the fact that only a limited number are being made available and could become a bit of a collector's item.

If you’re the type of person that plasters their laptop with stickers, then it’s worth having a look at the GitHub Shop if you want to expand your sticker collection or expand into other areas of merch.