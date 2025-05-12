Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Z Fold 6 size comparison reveals subtle but key differences

While Samsung is getting ready to unveil its slimmest Galaxy phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, today in the US, a fresh leak provides some interesting information about the Galaxy Z Fold7. It is rumored that Samsung will be returning to New York after two years and will hold the next Unpacked event this July for its next-gen foldables.

There is a strong speculation that the Galaxy Z Flip7 will break tradition and will be equipped with an in-house Exynos 2500 processor. Notably, it is the same processor, which was originally meant for the Galaxy S25 and S25+ in some regions. But low yield forced Samsung to go all in with Snapdragon 8 Elite on the Galaxy S25 series.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is rumored to have the same battery capacity as last year's Galaxy Z Fold6. However, a fresh leak by leaker PandaFlashPro on Twitter/X highlights the purported size comparison between the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Fold6.

Previously, it was rumored that Samsung could install a bigger display on the Galaxy Z Fold7, something now supported by the fresh leak. The Galaxy Z Fold6 measures 153.5 mm tall, 132.6 mm wide, and 5.6 mm thick in its unfolded state. And when folded, it measures 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm. The cover display and inner display are 6.3 inches and 7.6 inches, respectively.

On the other hand, IceUniverse suggested that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold7 could measure 158.4 mm tall, 143.1 mm wide, and 3.9 mm thin when unfolded. In its folded state, the device will purportedly measure 158.4 mm x 73.4 mm x 8.9 mm.

The size difference is visible in the leaked comparison image. The alleged Galaxy Z Fold7 appears to be taller and has a larger cover and inner display compared to the Galaxy Z Fold6. The thinner profile could help with a better in-hand experience.

There are also rumors that Samsung has reduced the screen bezels as well. Of course, these are based on rumors, and actual dimensions may vary.

Images by PandaFlashPro on X