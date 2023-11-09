Anno 1800, Naruto Shinobi Striker, Exoprimal, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Xbox players looking for something new to try out this weekend have plenty of choices thanks to Microsoft's latest Free Play Days promotion. The weekly event brings in four games this time, with Anno 1800, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Train Sim World 4, and Exoprimal joining the fray.

One of the games, the Capcom-developed Exoprimal featuring PVE and PVP action with dinosaurs sprinkled in, is a special case. Unlike the remaining three games, this title is free-to-play across all Xbox platforms — Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows — without needing an Xbox Game Pass Core (formely Xbox Live Gold) or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Meanwhile in the regular Free Play Days section, where Game Pass Core or Ultimate is required, Anno 1800 offers its highly-rated industrial revolution-set city building and management experience straight from Ubisoft's coffers.

Next, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker offers four versus four multiplayer action set in the popular ninja universe. The final game is for simulation enjoyers, with Train Sim World 4 offering the chance to operate an array of authentic locomotives across real-world locations.

Some of the games in this weekend's promotion are discounted too, making it easier and cheaper to continue playthroughs following the free events. Here are links to all the games available plus what platforms they are available on:

This second Free Play Days event of the month will end the current promotions on Sunday, November 12 at 11:59pm PT. Aside from Exoprimal, keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to the games of this Free Play Days.