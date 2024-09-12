EA Sports UFC 5, Rainbow Six Siege, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft has more games for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to try out this weekend. The latest Free Play Days offer is now active, and it has brought EA Sports UFC 5, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Classified: France '44, and Overcooked! All You Can Eat for all subscribers to play without needing to pay anything extra.

EA's latest mixed martial arts fighting experience kicks off the promotions. EA Sports UFC 5 uses the Frostbite engine for upgraded graphics and animations while also touting more authentic fights, an online career mod, cinematic K.O. replays, and more.

Next, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege comes in for fans of highly tactical shooter experiences. The competitive first-person shooter has operators with unique gadgets to learn and utilize in its hardcore rounds.

Meanwhile, Classified: France '44 is a strategy entry offering turn-based tactical gameplay set during the Second World War. You command an elite team of Allied commandos to conduct raids in Nazi-occupied France.

The last game in the selection is Overcooked! All You Can Eat. This is a game containing all levels from the first two games in the popular cooperative cooking and puzzles series. Online cooperative play is enabled across all levels too.

Here are links to the game's store pages for anyone wanting to continue their playthroughs following the Free Play Days promotions:

The Free Play Days promotions this weekend will end on Sunday, September 15, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Following this one, a new Free Play Days selection will land on September 19.