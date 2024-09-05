EA Sports Madden NFL 25 and TopSpin 2K25 join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft's Free Play Days promotion is back, and it offers two sports games to try out. EA Sports Madden NFL 25 and TopSpin 2K25 are now available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Core members for no extra charge, and they have unrestricted access to the titles through the weekend.

Madden NFL 25 is EA's latest entry into the long-running American Football franchise. In addition to the standard features that come yearly, like career, team management, franchise, team builder, and Ultimate Team, the title also comes with a brand-new tackling system, better animations, and better AI to play against. Keep in mind, though, that many of these new features are only available on the Xbox Series X|S version.

EA describes the fresh features:

Experience how the new physics-informed dynamic tackling system unlocks realistic collisions & new gameplay animations on both sides of the ball. With a reengineered Hit Stick, perfect hit indicator, a new Ball Carrier Balance System, and physics-driven dives, trucks and stiff arms, timing has never been more important as each interaction reflects true-to-life motion and physical outcomes.

If tennis is the sport to choose instead, 2k Games' TopSpin 2K25 delivers an immersive experience filled with playable pros like Roger Federer or Serena Williams, Grand Slams to challenge, and more. Famous Tennis venues, a deep career mode, and single-player and multiplayer modes (both local and online) are also available.

Its store description reads:

Play as tennis legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams, or serve up smashing highlights as Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, Andre Agassi, and others. Choose from over 24 playable pros and unleash their explosive power and clever finesse against other players locally or online.

Discounts are also available for the two games currently on offer, making it a cheaper endeavor to continue any career following their temporary promotions. Don't forget that progress will carry over, too. Here are links to the games available, plus what platforms they are playable on:

The Free Play Days promotions this weekend will end on Sunday, September 8, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Xbox players can also participate in the new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta this weekend, which starts on September 6 and runs through September 9.