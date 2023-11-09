Amazon Fresh delivery and pickup now available to all, not just Prime members

Amazon has announced that its Amazon Fresh service is now available to all customers in the United States, not just Prime members. Amazon Fresh is a grocery delivery and pickup service available in select American cities and towns.

Discussing the move, Claire Peters, Vice President of Amazon Fresh, said:

“We’re always looking for ways to make grocery shopping easy, fast, and affordable for all of our customers. Now, all customers can order groceries online for delivery or pickup from Amazon Fresh across the U.S., with Whole Foods Market coming soon – even if they don’t have a Prime membership,”

Currently, Amazon customers can order from companies including Bristol Farms, Cardenas Markets, Pet Food Express, Weis Markets, and Save Mart. Soon, the company will also enable delivery and free pickups from Whole Foods Market to non-Prime members across stores in 3,500 cities and towns in the US.

For anyone out there who is a bit impatient, the Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market deliveries will have a two-hour delivery option. Prime members aren’t being shortchanged by this move either; Amazon said that it is giving Prime members exclusive discounts and offers on qualifying offers to help them save some money.

Given how hard tech companies are trying to squeeze every dollar out of customers with increasing prices, it’s pretty refreshing to see Amazon make one of its paid options become available for free. Amazon probably thinks this move will increase the number of customers buying their groceries from the company, which is great for profits.

Finally, if you are unsure whether to try out the service as a non-Prime customer, Amazon said that Amazon Fresh will be offering lots of “great deals” in-store and online. If you’re looking to save money over the holiday season, you now have extra stores to consider looking in.

Source: Amazon