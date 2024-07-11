EA Sports FC 24, MLB The Show 24, The Crew Motorfest, and more join Xbox Free Play Days

Another Free Play Days promotion has just kicked off from the Xbox camp. Microsoft is offering Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members four games to try out for no extra cost this weekend. What's available are Sports FC 24, MLB The Show 24, The Crew Motorfest and AEW: Fight Forever.

MLB The Show 24's free event is a little different from the rest. An Xbox Game Pass subscription is not required at all to jump into this Major League Baseball sports game by Sony, with any Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S owner being able to play for free. This free event lasts until July 16.

Next arrives the standard Free Play Days games, and starting off is The Crew Motorfest, Ubisoft's open-world driving game where you can explore the island of O‘ahu in Hawaii and race in multiplayer matches. This is a trial that lets you try out the game for five hours without any restrictions.

Also available to Game Pass members who are sports fans is EA Sports FC 24. The latest entry in the football series from EA was the first one to drop the long-running FIFA name, and it touts upgraded animations and unique playstyles of iconic players on top of all the classic features.

Lastly, wrestling fans can jump into AWE: Fight Forever. This arcade wrestling game has a massive roster of talent from AEW, alongside multiple match types, a career mode, and iconic finishers to use on opponents.

Here are links to the game's store pages for anyone wanting to continue their playthroughs following the Free Play Days promotions:

The next Free Play Days event, with another slate of fresh games, will begin on July 18.