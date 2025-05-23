Anthropic announces Claude Opus 4, the world's best coding model

Anthropic today announced the next generation of Claude models: Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4. Anthropic claims that its flagship Claude Opus 4 is the world’s best coding model and excels in agentic workflows and complex, long-running tasks. The Claude Sonnet 4 comes with improved coding and reasoning performance compared to the existing Claude Sonnet 3.7 model.

As you can notice in the table below, Claude Sonnet 4 scored a state-of-the-art 72.7% on SWE-bench Verified, the popular benchmark for agentic coding. Because of its powerful coding capabilities, Microsoft's GitHub today announced that Sonnet 4 will be the model powering the new coding agent in GitHub Copilot.

Anthropic wrote the following regarding the performance of these new models:

These models advance our customers' AI strategies across the board: Opus 4 pushes boundaries in coding, research, writing, and scientific discovery, while Sonnet 4 brings frontier performance to everyday use cases as an instant upgrade from Sonnet 3.7.

Both the new Claude 4 models support two modes: near-instant responses and extended thinking for deeper reasoning. Developers can switch between these modes depending on their needs.

Free users of Claude can only access the new Sonnet 4 model. However, Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise Claude plan users can access both models and extended thinking. Anthropic also announced the availability of both of these models from the Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud's Vertex AI. Surprisingly, Anthropic has not reduced the pricing of these new models. Claude Opus 4 will cost $15 per million input tokens and $75 per million output tokens, and Sonnet 4 will cost $3 per million input tokens and $15 per million output tokens.

Along with these new models, Anthropic announced updates to Claude Code with support for background tasks via GitHub Actions, native integrations with VS Code and JetBrains, and more. Additionally, the Anthropic API gets support for the code execution tool, MCP connector, Files API, and the ability to cache prompts for up to one hour.