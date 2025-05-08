Microsoft making New Windows Outlook better with offline Calendar support

Microsoft's New Outlook for Windows, which the company has been relentlessly pushing (it is now being added by default on new Microsoft 365 deployments), lacked several notable and useful features.

It has been almost three years since the app entered the testing phase and even today, people are complaining about it as they feel the features of the new app are still underwhelming. On the positive side though Microsoft seems to be aware of all this and it has been making changes.

We recently learned that the company is adding the ability to run Classic Outlook simultaneously with the New Outlook app without switching.

Meanwhile, other essential features like PST features and offline support are also being added gradually. Last year, the company began working on offline mode for the New Outlook such that it would launch without internet. Following this, offline email sync and the ability to open attachments without internet were added.

Today, Microsoft has added another new feature to the list of Outlook features that will work without the internet. The company is adding offline support for Calendar, a useful feature that Microsoft also migrated to Teams.

The offline Outlook Calendar support has been confirmed by a new Microsoft 365 roadmap entry. The description says:

Outlook: Offline Support for Calendar - Create, Edit and Delete Event support We are adding more offline functionality in the new Outlook for Windows. You will now be able to create, edit, and delete events in your calendar when not connected to the internet.

The entry notes that the general availability rollout of offline Calendar will start next month in June 2025. This is the estimated arrival time and feature releases can get delayed sometimes. You can find the entry here under ID 490059 on the Microsoft 365 roadmap website.